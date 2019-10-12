Meet the Candidates: Misti Meehan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Election day is less than a month away and as your local election headquarters WANE 15 is helping you get ready to vote with our Meet the Candidates segment.

Democrat Misti Meehan is running for a city council seat in the 1st District.

Meehan says she was born and raised in the 1st District. She then went on to IPFW and received two bachelor’s degrees in political science and public affairs. Meehan also served in the Army National Guard for 8 years.

Meehan says her military service helped her keep her drive to finish her degrees. She also says completing college is her proudest accomplishment.

When it comes to Fort Wayne, her favorite part is how far downtown has come along.

Meehan says her favorite ice cream is from Zesto, which is also in the 1st District.

Meehan is up against republican incumbent Paul Ensley.

The election is November 5th.