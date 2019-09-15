Meet the Candidates: Michelle Chambers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continue to meet candidates ahead of the general election.

Michelle Chambers is a Democrat running for city council at large.

Chambers was born in Fort Wayne. She earned a B.A. in child development from California State University-Los Angeles in 1999, going on to receive a master’s degree in public administration from National University-Los Angeles in 2005. After earning her master’s degree, Chambers worked for several years in the Los Angeles area.

Chambers says her proudest moment is not only being the first in her family to graduate college, but getting her master’s degree.

As far as her favorite part of Fort Wayne, it’s the affordability.

Chambers says her heroes are her parents and grand parents who helped shape her into the woman she is today.

When it comes to her favorite ice cream, it’s easy call. Chambers loves the sundae at DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

Chambers is up against Steve Corona, Glynn Hines, Michael Barranda, Thomas Freistroffer, and Nathan Hartman for one of 3 seats on city council.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.