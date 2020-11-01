Meet the Candidates: Martin Carbaugh

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The race in the 81st district for Indiana House of Representatives has seen thousands of dollars spent to win over your vote.

WANE 15 is getting to know the candidates a little better.

Incumbent Republican Martin Carbaugh stopped by Studio 15.

Carbaugh is a current Fort Wayne resident, and was born and raised there, too. Martin said his grandfather’s influence on his life makes him his hero and someone who shaped him into the man he is today.

Martin Carbaugh is up against Kyle Miller in the 81st district. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.