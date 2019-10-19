Meet the Candidates: Lana Keesling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beyond mayoral and city council candidates, WANE 15 is welcoming the two candidates for city clerk.

Stopping by Studio 15 was Lana Keesling. Keesling is running for the municipal position in the general election.

Keesling grew up in Indianapolis, but moved to Fort Wayne in the 1980s. She and her husband raised 7 kids, which she believes is her greatest accomplishment.

Keesling has a Bachelor of Science in business administration, and an MBA.

Keesling says her favorite parts about the Summit City are the philharmonic, restaurants and shopping, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Keesling’s favorite ice cream is Zesto’s, specifically Moose Tracks.

Keesling is up against democrat Katie Zuber for city clerk.