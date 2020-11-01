FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The democratic challenger for the House of Representatives in the 81st district also stopped by WANE 15 for Meet the Candidates.

Kyle Miller was born and raised in Fort Wayne. He currently works for a family business.

He said his wife is his hero. He explained while he’s out campaigning, she’s the one taking care of everything at home with their kids.

Democrat Kyle Miller is up against incumbent Republican Martin Carbaugh for the House of Representatives race in the 81st district. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.