Meet the Candidates: Jonathan Weinzapfel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with democratic Indiana Attorney General candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel.

Jonathan currently lives in Evansville, Indiana. He served as mayor from 2004 until 2011.

Jonathan credits growing up on a farm as what shaped him into who he is today. He also said his parents are his heroes.

Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel is running for Indiana’s attorney general. He is up against Republican Todd Rokita. The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.