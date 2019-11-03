FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – The general election is just days away, and WANE 15 is welcoming our last candidate for Meet the Candidates.

John Henry is running for city council in the 3rd district.

Henry is Fort Wayne born and raised. His favorites part about the city is the family atmosphere.

When it comes to ice cream, Henry prefers all the different options in the 3rd district. However, if he has to choose it’s Zesto’s.

Democrat John Henry faces incumbent Tom Didier for city council in the 3rd district.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.