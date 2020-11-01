Meet the Candidates: Jim Banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the final Meet the Candidates segment of the general election, Congressman Jim Banks stopped by Studio 15.

Congressman Banks explained his view on how the state and country is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared a personal story about his interaction with a Montpelier businesswoman and her need for the Paycheck Protection Program.

He also shared what issues he’ll continue to work on if reelected, like his work on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and House Armed Services Committee.

Banks was born and raised in Columbia City.

Incumbent Republican Jim Banks is against Democratic challenger Chip Coldiron for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Indiana’s 3rd District.

The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.