FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is Your Local Election Headquarters, and as we head toward the election we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment, beyond the ballot.

Libertarian candidate for Indiana Secretary of State, Jeff Maurer, stopped by WANE 15. Learn more about him in the interview above.

Libertarian Jeff Maurer faces Democrat Destiny Scott Wells, Republican Diego Morales, Disability Party candidate Andrew Straw, and Green Party candidate David Wetterer for Indiana’s Secretary of State.

Election Day is on November 8.