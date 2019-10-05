Meet the Candidates: Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In exactly one month, Fort Wayne residents will head to polls to cast their vote in the general election. To help you prepare for that, we’re meeting the candidates on First News.

Jason Arp stopped by Studio 15. Arp is running for re-election for a city council seat in the 4th District.

Arp grew up in an Army family, attending school in North Carolina. His wife grew up in Fort Wayne, so they decided to move here in 2006.

Arp is a proud father to two girls.

He says the factors that made him move to Fort Wayne was the low cost of living, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

He’s currently the president of J. Arp & Company, LLC. He manages a variety of proprietary investments.

Arp says favorite ice cream is Moose Tracks.

Incumbent republican Jason Arp is against Democrat Patti Hays to represent the 4th district on Fort Wayne city council.

The election is November 5th. The last day to register to vote is this Monday.