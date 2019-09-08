Meet the Candidates: Glynn Hines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is continuing our “Meet the Candidates” segment. City Councilman Glynn Hines stopped by Studio 15.

Councilman Hines is running for a city council at large seat. He’s currently serving the 6th district, and has been serving on city council for 20 years.

Hines is from Fort Wayne, graduated from the old Central High School and went to Manchester College, now Manchester University.

In 2016 he retired as a teacher from Jobs for America’s Graduates.

Hines says his proudest accomplishment as council member is seeing the progression Fort Wayne has made. He says the makeup of the entire city has significantly changed in the last 10 years.

As for ice cream, his favorite is a chocolate dipped chocolate at Zesto.

Hines is up against Michelle Chambers, Steve Corona, Michael Barranda, Thomas Freistroffer, and Nathan Hartman for one of 3 seats on city council.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.