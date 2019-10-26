Meet the Candidates: Geoff Paddock

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’ve almost met all the candidates running for city council in Fort Wayne, but not all of them yet.

Councilman Geoff Paddock stopped by Studio 15 for Meet the Candidates. He’s running for re-election in the 5th district.

Paddock serves as the executive director of Headwaters Park. He’s a lifelong Fort Wayne city resident.

Paddock earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and has authored two books; Headwaters Park, Fort Wayne’s Lasting Legacy and Indiana Political Heroes.

Paddock’s favorite part about Fort Wayne is the downtown area. Since it is in his district, he’s seen the changes throughout the years.

His favorite place to get ice cream is chocolate from Dairy Queen.

Incumbent Geoff Paddack is facing republican challenger Taylor Vanover is the city’s 5th district.