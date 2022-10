FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re getting to know the candidates on the ballot a little better with WANE 15’s Meet the Candidates segment.

Democrat Gary Snyder is running for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. Learn more about him in the interview above.

Democrat Gary Snyder is against incumbent Republican Jim Banks and Independent Nathan Gotsch for Indiana’s 3rd District in the US House. Election Day is November 8.