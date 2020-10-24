Meet the Candidates: Emma Steele

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with Emma Steele, the Democratic candidate for State Representative.

Steele was born and raised in Fort Wayne. She wants to make sure everyone here is able to have the same opportunities she had as a child.

Steele said her experience in the public school system shaped her into the woman she is today. Increasing the amount of funding public schools receive is an issue she wants to tackle if she’s elected.

“The way that we’re looking at public education right now is just not sufficient,” Steele said.

Other issues at the top of Steele’s list include raising minimum wage in Indiana and climate action.

The election is Tuesday, November 3rd.