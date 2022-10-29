FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The election is less than two weeks away. As your local election headquarters, we’re introducing you to the candidates beyond the ballot with our Meet the Candidates series.

Democrat Destiny Scott Wells is running for Indiana Secretary of State. Get to know her a little better in the interview above.

Democrat Destiny Scott Wells faces Republican Diego Morales, Libertarian Jeff Maurer, Disability Party candidate Andrew Straw, and Green Party candidate David Wetterer for Indiana’s Secretary of State. Election Day is on November 8.