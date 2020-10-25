Meet the Candidates: Chip Coldiron

WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. We continued our Meet the Candidates segment with Democratic Congressional candidate Chip Coldiron.

The candidate was born in Fort Wayne and graduated from Indiana University. He graduated IU around the time of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which influenced his decision to join the military.

Once Coldiron got back from his deployments in Afghanistan, he earned his master’s degree and has been teaching for the last eight and a half years.

Coldiron said if he’s elected he’ll focus on getting the coronavirus pandemic under control throughout the state.

“I think there’s been a lack of leadership from how we’ve handled it from the beginning,” said Coldiron. “We all need to sacrifice a little bit to get through the catastrophe here.”

He said he thinks everyone who can should be mandated to wear a face mask to slow the virus’ spread.

Another issue at the top of his list is finding a way to make sure everyone in Indiana can afford healthcare.

Since many in-person events have been canceled, Coldiron said a lot of his campaigning has been done through virtual town halls.

He is running against Republican Congressman Jim Banks. The election is Nov. 3.