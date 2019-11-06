McMichael wins New Haven mayoral race

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Councilman Steve McMichael will be the new mayor of New Haven.

McMichael had secured nearly twice the votes of challenger Darren Peterson. Not all precincts had yet reported.

“The results are in,” McMichael wrote on his campaign Facebook page. “We are proud of the Republican team in New Haven! I am proud to be Mayor-Elect and to begin work for our wonderful citizens on day one!”

Current Mayor Terry McDonald did not seek re-election.

McMichael, New Haven’s 5th District councilman, beat Robert Nelson and Steve Poiry in the primary to secure the Republican nomination. He campaigned on a platform that claimed New Haven was in need of a new direction, leadership, and focus.