Mayor Henry campaigns by foot in 6th district

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry took advantage of Saturday’s nice weather to do some door-to-door campaigning with fellow democratic candidates.

He started at McMillen Park Community Center and then knocked on doors throughout the city’s 6th district.

Henry was joined by Indiana House Democratic leader Phil GiaQuinta, City Councilman Glynn Hines and City Clerk candidate Katie Zuber.

It was a grassroots effort to educate voters about the November election.

“There’s no better way than to meet someone face-to-face,” Henry said. “Telephone calls are fine, getting mailings are fine, but to actually knock on someone’s door and meet them face-to-face and be able to share with them your ideas and your vision for the future of Fort Wayne, I think means a lot to people.”

Henry said this is just the first of many days he’ll spend canvassing neighborhoods throughout the city. He faces off against Republican businessman Tim Smith in November.