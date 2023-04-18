AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman announced plans to run for the Republican nomination for his old seat in Indiana’s 3rd District.

Stutzman is looking to replace current U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who replaced Stutzman after he held that position from 2010-2017.

“It’s simple. Just like countless other people here in northeast Indiana, I am fed up,” Stutzman said. “As a father, a Christian and a small business owner, I am tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hard working, God-fearing Americans.”

Stutzman told WANE 15 he believes his prior experience in Washington D.C. is what separates him from the other candidates in what has become a crowded race.

Other Republican candidates running for Rep. Banks’ seat include Indiana Sen. Andy Zay, former Allen County judge Wendy Davis, Jon Kenworthy, Chandler Likes and Michael Felker.

As of Tuesday, no Democrats have announced plans to run for Rep. Banks’ seat.