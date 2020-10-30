Lucas Oil Stadium OK’d as Indy early voting site

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest county is getting its largest early voting site.

The Marion County Election Board voted Friday to allow early voting at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The stadium will include 56 voting machines and eight poll pads, more than at any other site, Deputy Director of Elections Brent Stinson said.

The web site indyvotetimes.org showed a wait time of 215 minutes, or more than 3 1/2 hours, at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the nearby City-County Building.

