FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a five-person race where four people garnered at least 22% of the vote, Kim Moppert (26.9%) and Stephanie Veit (22.8%) were the two who came out on top to win the two open At-Large Southwest Allen County School Board seats Tuesday.

Although Moppert won one of the seats by over 1,000 votes, the second seat came down to the wire as Veit only beat candidate Doug Copley by three votes, with Veit receiving 6,634 votes to Copley’s 6,631 votes.

Candidates Amanda Tokos also held her own in the race by finishing the election with 6,386 votes, making the race a contested affair.

Dawn Fritts finished with 5.5% of the vote.

The full results of this race can be found on Page 9 of the attached document.