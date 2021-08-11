Kevin Hunter announces democratic bid for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has announced that he is running for Allen County Sheriff as a democrat. The last time a democrat won this race was back in the 1930s.

According to the director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Andrew Downs, this will be an uphill battle for Hunter.

Downs added whenever there’s an open seat, it tends to bring out more candidates.

“In Indiana and throughout the country, we know that incumbents win at a really high percentage. So, when there’s a open seat it has a tendency to bring out more folks, and we know already that we have three candidates that have the potential to be high quality candidates right now,” Downs said. “It’s shaping up to be a really competitive race but it’s one that we should expect to be competitive.”

The two other candidates running for sheriff right now are Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Captain Mitch McKinney. Both are on the Republican ticket. Both say they welcome the added competition.

“We’ll it doesn’t matter who is getting into the race, like I said from the beginning when I announced in October that I was entering the race, it’s an election not a selection,” McKinney said.

“Oh it’s competition, which is great, I thrive on competition, I think we all do otherwise we wouldn’t be doing this. It’s a lot of work,” Hershberger said.

In Allen County, Downs said that there’s a tradition that the hand picked successor for Sherriff tends to be in the department, but that is not a guarantee.

“On the republican side already we have McKinney, we have Hershberger. Both with resumes that certainly make them appear to be qualified candidates. If they take their campaigning seriously, raise money, do the things that campaigns have to do, then republican voters in the primary can expect a very vigorous campaign. Which is good for all of use because we are learning more and more about the candidate,” Downs said.

He continued saying that voters will benefit because the candidates are going to have to tell the voters why they’re the person who deserves the title of Allen County Sheriff.