FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge issued an order approving a recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election Tuesday.

Doug Copley recently filed a petition for a recount after losing the election by less than 10 votes.

The judge ordered the Recount Commission to convene at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 to handle the event.

Members of the public are allowed to attend and observe the recount, according to court documents.

The recount will be held in Room 740 of the Rousseau Centre at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Fort Wayne.