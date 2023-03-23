FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Republican mayoral candidate Jesse Crammer announced he would no longer be running for mayor.

Crammer’s decision narrows the mayoral field to five people.

In an email sent to WANE 15, Crammer explained why he decided to drop out of the race:

I entered the Mayor’s race because I love Fort Wayne and have ideas on how to make our city a better place to live and work. While campaigning, however, I have realized that implementing my ideas does not require me to be Mayor. So, I am no longer running for Mayor. I encourage all voters to consider other candidates. I would value the opportunity to discuss my ideas with any candidate who would be interested in hearing these ideas and how they will help our community. Jesse Crammer

When Crammer had kicked off his mayoral campaign, he said he had wanted to bring his “unique perspective to the challenges facing the city.”

The remaining mayoral candidates consist of current Mayor Tom Henry (D), Jorge Fernandez (D), Jason Arp (R), Tom Didier (R), and Eddie Ribel (R).

The primary election is May 2, 2023.