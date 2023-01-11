FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp (R) officially filed to run for Fort Wayne mayor.

In August 2022, Arp said he was considering a run for mayor, and he filed to create an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral campaign.

Arp joins Jorge Fernandez (D) as the only candidates to officially file to run for mayor, although current Mayor Tom Henry (D) and Councilman Tom Didier (R) have each previously said they intend to run for mayor.

The next mayoral election will take place in 2023.