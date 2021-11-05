Indiana U.S. Senate candidate says he smoked pot at concerts

FILE – Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks during his State of the City address June 21, 2021 at City Hall in Hammond, Ind. McDermott, Jr. acknowledged on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, he smoked marijuana at two recent Grateful Dead concerts in Chicago and pledged he would work to legalize marijuana nationwide if he wins election next year to the U.S. Senate. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is the highest-profile Democrat seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Todd Young’s 2022 reelection campaign. (Joe Ruffalo/The Times via AP, File)

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana mayor has acknowledged he smoked marijuana at two recent Grateful Dead concerts in Chicago and pledged he would work to legalize marijuana nationwide if he wins election next year to the U.S. Senate.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is the highest-profile Democrat seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Todd Young’s reelection campaign. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the 52-year-old McDermott talked during his “Left of Center” podcast Friday about the shows at Wrigley Field, saying they were enhanced by the ability to legally use marijuana. He said he was driven home and wasn’t intoxicated. McDermott says Indiana is missing out on economic growth by keeping marijuana illegal.