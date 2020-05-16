Indiana sending virus protective items to election offices

by: The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have started shipping protective supplies to county election offices ahead of the start of in-person voting for the primary election that was delayed until June 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said Friday that federal funding has been used buy supplies including 200,000 face masks and 25,000 face shields. Mail-in voting is being encouraged to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure.

Meanwhile, health officials say 42 more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 to nearly 1,700. 

