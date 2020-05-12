Indiana Republicans call off in-person state convention

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party’s in-person state convention has been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, with mail-in voting by delegates to decide the GOP’s contentious nomination for state attorney general.

Indiana Democrats announced a month ago they were switching to a virtual convention, but state GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer said party leaders waited as long as they could before deciding on a virtual convention on June 18.

At least two Republicans are challenging GOP Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose law license is being suspended over his groping of four women.

The mailed-in ballots for attorney general nomination will be counted July 10. 

