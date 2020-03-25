Indiana officials considering only mail-in vote for primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana election officials have started contemplating whether voters might need to cast all ballots by mail for the state’s primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state election commission voted unanimously Wednesday to delay Indiana’s primary by nearly a month to June 2 and give all voters the option of submitting mail-in ballots.

The state’s Republican and Democratic chairmen agreed last week with Gov. Eric Holcomb to move the primary from its scheduled May 5 date.

The election commission chairman said it would meet April 22 to discuss “moving to a vote-by-mail election if necessitated by the public health crisis.”

