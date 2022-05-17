INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A recount will be held in a Republican primary race for a suburban Indianapolis legislative seat where the top two candidates are separated by six votes.

The recount announced Tuesday follows local election officials certifying results showing Hamilton County Council member Fred Glynn of Carmel just ahead of Suzie Jaworowski, who was the state director for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Glynn was among about two dozen largely unsuccessful candidates endorsed in Republican primary races by a group seeking to push the GOP-dominated Legislature further to the right on issues such as abortion and guns.

The recount winner will face Democrat Victoria Garcia Wilburn in what is considered a swing district covering parts of Carmel, Fishers and Indianapolis.