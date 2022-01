FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Sate Rep. Dave Heine (R) has announced he will seek re-election for Indiana House District 85.

Heine was first elected to serve the district in 2016.

Under the new state representative map, District 85 includes east Allen County communities like New Haven, Leo/Cedarville, Spencerville, Grabill, Harlan, Woodburn, Monroeville, Hoagland and Zanesville.

The 2022 primary election will be held on May 3, with the general election on Nov. 8.