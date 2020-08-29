Indiana GOP chairman recaps the Republican National Convention

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday wrapped up the Republican National Convention and the Indiana’s Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupher spoke with WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee

about the 4-day event. The RNC is an experience Hupher is familiar with, but it was a bit different due to the pandemic.

“The delegates themselves didn’t get to have their part of the experience,” said Hupher. “A couple hundred of us got together in Charlotte, rather than the full thousands from around the country that.”

On day one of the convention members of the GOP party met in Charlotte for an in person roll call vote. Hupher made the motion to officially re-nominate Indiana’s own Mike Pence as the Vice Presidential candidate.

He also cast Indiana’s vote for the presidential nominee. On the final night of the convention, the Republican party invited Hupfer to the White House to hear President Trump’s acceptance speech.

“Very exciting message from the president to the American people about what he did the last four years and what he would do for the next four if re-elected,” said Hupher.

President Trump’s speech lasted a little over an hour and drew criticism for not addressing the shootings and protests in Wisconsin.

In his speech, the President stated:

“The party of Abraham Lincoln, goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America, and the righteous heart of the American people.” President Donald Trump

Hupfer says the R-N-C delivered a very clear message about what the Republican Party stands for.

“Republican believe in freedom in a number of many areas, but certainly freedom in how we work how we live freedom to take part in the constitutional rights that have been bestowed upon us as Americans,” said Hupher.

On Twitter, Democratic nominee Joe Biden blasted the final night of the GOP convention as a “super-spreader” event.

