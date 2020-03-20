Indiana delays primary election, now set for June 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — State officials have postponed Indiana’s primary election, pushing it back nearly a month to give time for the coronavirus threat to die down.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer and Democratic Party Chair John Zody on Friday announced the primary election would be moved from May 5 to June 2. Holcomb signed an executive order to suspend Indiana’s election statute and move the dates.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America,” said Holcomb. “In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health.”

Along with the date of the election itself, all dates associated with it will also be moved by 28 days, including the date military and overseas ballots must be mailed.

In addition, Governor Holcomb, Secretary Lawson, Chairman Hupfer and Chairman Zody made the following recommendations to the Indiana Election Commission:

Suspend absentee by-mail rules to allow all Hoosiers the option to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election.

Allow county clerks to continually mail ballots from now through 12 days out from the new primary election date.

Confirm ballots with a May 5, 2020 date will be valid.

Enable medical professionals to be eligible members of traveling boards to vote nursing home and hospital patients.

Give family members the ability to deliver absentee ballots. Currently only a member of a voter’s household may take possession of their ballot.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, it is my top priority to protect our elections, but, above all else, it is my duty to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers,” said Lawson. “I believe the bi-partisan recommendations we have asked the Indiana Election Commission to take will allow us to provide all Hoosiers the opportunity to vote.

Indiana Election Commission Chairman Paul Okeson has called a meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss the recommendations. The meeting will be held in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse.