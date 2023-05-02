AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The votes are in, and the mayor of Auburn has lost the primary race to his opponent.

Dave Clark (R) is running for mayor against incumbent Mike Ley (R) and Clark received 53% of the votes Tuesday night.

Clark talked with WANE 15 ahead of the primary election and said one issue he wants to focus on is rebuilding relationships within local government to collaborate with city officials and citizens.

“Everybody deserves a voice,” Clark said. The other topic he said he would focus on is connecting with local businesses and neighborhoods.

Clark is a real estate agent and has lived in Auburn for more than 22 years.