‘I’m running’: Todd Young to seek re-election to US Senate

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Todd Young will seek a second term in the U.S. Senate.

In a YouTube video posted on his Todd Young for Senate page, the Republican announced Tuesday plans to run for re-election.

“I believe I’ve lived up to my oath and kept my word, but more work remains,” said Young.

Young touted his conservative work to reform the nation’s tax code, confirm judges including Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and strengthen border security.

Young said his first priority is to put the pandemic behind us and get students back in school and Hoosiers back to work. He said he’s focused on defending economic vitality, and making sure the state’s manufacturing and agriculture industries and small businesses are “poised for growth.” Young also said he’ll look to confront America’s enemies with resolve and strength, and hold nations like China accountable for their misdeeds.

“You count on this: I will do everything I can to see that America and Indiana are rebuilt, not remade, to suit a bottom-up vision for our society, not a top-down vision,” said Young. “The only way to build a strong foundation is to start from the ground.”