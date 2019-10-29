Huntington mayoral race: Meet the candidates

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A new mayor will soon be elected in Huntington.

Three candidates are running to take the place of current mayor Brooks Fetters: Republican Larry Buzzard and Independents Jonnie Hiles and Richard Strick. WANE 15 sat down with each candidate to hear what they will bring to the office and community if elected.

Background

The history runs deep with the candidates for Huntington mayor. Huntington mayoral candidates Larry Buzzard, Jonnie Hiles, and Richard Strick talk about their backgrounds and personal lives.

Emotional support goats

Earlier in October, a family in Huntington asked the city to allow their two emotional support goats to return to their home. Those goats are emotional support animals for their disabled child. WANE 15 asks the candidates about how they feel about the hot-button issue in the city.

Huntington County Community School referendums

On Election Day, residents in Huntington County will vote on two different referendums involving the school corporation. Candidates give their opinion and advice on the two referendums.

Huntington’s success

Over the years, the city of Huntington has lost business and gained debt. So is the city successful? Mayoral candidates weigh in on what they would do to help the city become successful.

Transparency in office

From having an open-door policy to knocking on doors, mayoral candidates for the city of Huntington plan to be transparent with the community while in office.

To learn where to vote and see an example of the ballot in Huntington, click here.