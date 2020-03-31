How will we vote? Outbreak revives debate on mail-in ballots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak is giving new momentum to Democrats’ argument elections should be conducted by mail.

Several states have postponed primaries because of the virus.

Democrats say they’ll keep pushing to require states to expand mail voting, which they argue is safer than showing up at crowded polling stations. Republicans blocked that effort in the virus relief bill.

President Donald Trump told Fox “if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected” again.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday she felt “sad that the president doesn’t have confidence in his own party.”

Elections experts say it’d be difficult for many states to shift to mail voting.

