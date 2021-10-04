Holcomb signs off on new redistricting maps

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has signed House Bill 1581 to confirm the new state legislative and congressional redistricting maps.

“Today I signed HB 1581, completing this once-in-a-decade constitutionally required process. I want to thank both the House and Senate for faithfully following through in an orderly and transparent way. And, a special thanks to every Hoosier who participated in the process by sharing their local perspective and input.” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

Every 10 years after the census, states redraw district boundaries to keep the population equally represented.

The new maps for Indiana’s nine congressional districts and 150 seats in the state Legislature were drawn by Republican leaders behind closed doors.

The Senate map received push back, mainly in the Fort Wayne area. Democrats weren’t pleased with Fort Wayne being divided into four Senate districts instead of two.

This led to a last-ditch attempt by Democrats to reduce splitting several urban areas, including Fort Wayne, and merging them with rural areas. The Republican-controlled statehouse rejected the proposed changes.

HB 1581 was approved by the Indiana General Assembly on Friday – without any support from Democrats – before receiving final approval by Gov. Holcomb Monday.

“Now that the Indiana General Assembly has completed the important work of drawing Indiana’s Congressional and legislative districts, my office will begin the work of inputting the new maps into our systems. While the drawing of district lines is done solely in the legislature, the Secretary of State’s office will continue to work as a conduit of information as the maps are made available to county clerks and election administrators in Indiana’s 92 counties.” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan

These new districts are what candidates will run for in the 2022 election and will be used in elections for the next decade.