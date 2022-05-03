FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Troy Hershberger has won the Republican nomination for Allen County sheriff.

Hershberger, the current Chief Deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, defeated Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney in Tuesday night’s primary election. Hershberger won with more than 54 percent of the vote.

He’ll now face Democrat Kevin Hunter, also with the Fort Wayne Police Department, in November’s general election to replace current Sheriff David Gladieux, who is term limited.