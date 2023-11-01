FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Nov. 7, voters will head to the polls for the 2023 municipal elections. In Fort Wayne, ballots will be cast that will determine whether incumbent Democrat Tom Henry will be elected to a record fifth term or if challenger Republican Tom Didier will be victorious.

The two candidates squared off in a debate Wednesday night hosted by WANE 15 where WANE 15 evening anchors Alyssa Ivanson and Dirk Rowley asked questions on a wide variety of topics, including some submitted by viewers.

Those interested in seeing Henry’s and Didier’s responses can do so in the video above.

For information about voting in the upcoming general election on November 7, click here.