Here’s how to make sure your mail-in ballot counts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — So far in the 2020 election, Allen County has seen a record number of early voters, including people voting by mail.

On Wednesday, Allen County surpassed 10,000 early voters, compared to 3,600 at the same time in the 2016 election, according to Beth Dlug, the Director of Elections for Allen County.

Dlug attributes this increase to what’s on the ballot this year and voters already having their minds made up.

“As far as our mailed ballots, we’ve mailed out about 32,000 and we’ve gotten about 20,000 of those back,” said Dlug. “In 2016, we had about a total of 10,000 mailed absentee ballots, so 32,000 going out is a significant increase.”

While voting by mail is certainly a convenience, voters need to follow the directions carefully to ensure their vote counts.

Dlug said there have been between 70 and 80 mail-in ballots so far that have had to be sent back to voters because of “signature issues,” where either the ballot did not have a signature or the signature did not match the name on the ballot.

“A lot of times spouses will sign each other’s [ballots] and aren’t really looking at the label that’s on the envelope or there’s been instances where the signature that we have on record does not match the signature that is on the absentee ballot application,” said Dlug.

Luckily for these voters, the Election Board has a new policy this year where it contacts voters to ask why their signatures don’t match and will give them an opportunity to redo their signature on their ballot.

Other tips Dlug gave to voters to make sure their ballot is filled out correctly include:

Take the time to carefully read the supplied directions.

Look for two sets of initials on the back of the ballot that you’re filling in with your choices.

Once you’ve finished filling it out, put the ballot in the provided blue sleeve.

Put the sleeve in the white envelope. Make sure it is signed, dated and sealed.

“It has to be sealed so that we know that you voted it and you sealed it, and no one else has tampered with it,” said Dlug.

Dlug also recommends filling the ballots out with either blue or black ink pens.

The deadline for mail-in ballot applications is Thursday, Oct. 22.

“That deadline is coming up quickly so we would suggest not even waiting until that deadline,” said Dlug. “Time is of the essence. If you want to mail in an absentee ballot contact us as soon as possible, and then get that ballot back to us in the mail or you can also drop it off here at the Coliseum.”

Those who wish to drop their ballots off in person can bring them to the business office at the Coliseum. They will not have to wait in voter lines.

The deadline to return all mail-in ballots is Nov. 3 at noon.

For more information on making sure your vote counts, click here.