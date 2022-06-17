FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A release with the heading “Henry for Mayor” says Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will “address his political future” on Wednesday, June 22.

Henry said after winning his historic fourth term in office in 2019 that he would not run again. About a year later, he back-peddled on that statement.

One elected Democratic official told WANE 15 they “believe” the mayor will run again. No Democrat has announced a campaign for 2023.

Republican councilman Tom Didier announced his campaign for mayor months ago. Didier handed Henry his last election loss in 2003 in a city council race.

Henry bounced back to win his first term as mayor in 2007.

The mayor is 70 years old.