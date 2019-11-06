Hamilton passes school referendum renewing property tax to help fund schools

HAMILTON. Ind. (WANE) — Hamilton voters passed a referendum Tuesday evening renewing a property tax to help fund their school system.

As KPC News reported, the referendum was designed to replace the current school tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value that voters put in place in 2012. The rate was set to expire at the end of 2019.

A total of 249 votes were cast with 173, or 69.48%, of respondents voting in favor of the renewal.

Hamilton Schools voters rejected a 2018 referendum that would have increased the tax to 71 cents per $100 of property value.