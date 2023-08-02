FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As a crowded Indiana gubernatorial primary gets into full swing, some candidates have started pushing out advertisements to aid their campaigns.

One of those candidates is Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who launched his first TV ad Wednesday.

Doden is on a long list of Republican candidates vying to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch being some of the notable candidates who have entered the race.

The election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.

Eric Doden TV Ad