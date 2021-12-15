Grabill native launches campaign for Indiana 85th House district

Grabill native Stan Jones announced he is running for the Indiana House’s 85th district in next year’s primary.

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Stan Jones, a Grabill native and Springfield Township resident has announced he will run for the Indiana’s 85th House district.

The district is currently represented by Republican David Heine.

Jones says he could use his nearly 30 years in police services to tackle safety problems throughout northeast Indiana. He adds that he will work with anyone or any organization, in or out of government, to achieve that goal of a safer community.

Indiana’s primary election is scheduled for May 2022.