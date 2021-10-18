Gov. Chris Christie makes Fort Wayne stop at Jim Banks fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Supporters of Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN3) gathered Monday night to hear former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Both Banks and Christie say the two are friends. Supporters paid $75 to $500 to attend.

“I believe in people making their own decisions not government making decisions for them,” Christie told WANE 15 as he left the event on The Landing. “This new expansion of government that Joe Biden is proposing will take so much of people’s lives and decision making away from them. I put it in the hands of people in Washington DC. It’s not the country I grew up in. It’s not the country I want my kids to grow up in.”

Banks was glad to welcome Christie to town.

“I can’t think of a better leader in the Republican party to come to Fort Wayne today than Governor Christie, who is one of the best communicators that we have in our party,” said Banks. “Republicans are energized. They’re coming to events like these – a lot of people for the first time ever. A lot of people that have never been to Republican events before are worried about the future of our country.”

Derek Camp, Chair of the Allen County Democratic Party, released the following statement:

“It’s not surprising that Jim Banks thinks the best way to represent Allen County and northeast Indiana is to raise money with more extremist GOP politicians. By standing in the way of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which has helped countless Hoosier families keep their jobs and afford child care, Banks continues to make clear that his number one priority is to play partisan political games instead of doing what’s best for his constituents.” Derek Camp, Chair of the Allen County Democratic Party

Christie was one of many Republicans defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential primary. His approval rating as New Jersey governor peaked after Hurricane Sandy but plummeted as his term ended during the fallout following the “Bridgegate” scandal. He is a regular political commentator for ABC News.