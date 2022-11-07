FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday is Indiana’s general election and part of the all-important national mid-term elections which will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Before heading to the polls, you’ll want to make sure you’re registered to vote. The deadline to register was October 11.

CHECK VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS

Head to indianavoters.com and click on the Check Voting Status button. You’ll be prompted to enter your name, date of birth and county of registration before learning your status. If your voting status is active, the page will show your polling place and directions, who’s on your ballot, and other useful information before you head to the polls. You can also update your voter information, if necessary.

FIND MY POLLING LOCATION

Also on indianavoters.com, you can find your polling location. On the main page, click on Voting Location. You’ll either need to search for your Voter Registration by providing your name, date of birth and county of current registration, or simply submit your county and precinct. In northeast Indiana, Adams, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, and Wells counties have vote centers, which allow registered voters to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

To vote in Indiana, residents need to bring a government-issued valid photo ID. In most cases, a driver’s license, a state ID card, a Military ID or U.S. Passport will work, and some college ID’s will be sufficient. For more on Indiana’s Photo ID law, click here.

WHEN TO VOTE

Indiana’s election day voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Ohio, hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VOTER INFORMATION

if you are a resident of Ohio, all of your general election voting information can be found here.