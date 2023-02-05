FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jesse Crammer, a local independent contractor, says his love for the city is why he decided to file to run for mayor.

“Fort Wayne is a special place with a rich history, strong faith, and a bright future,” Crammer said in a statement. “It’s time to define what Fort Wayne is, what it stands for, and what it can be in the future.”

Crammer moved to Fort Wayne after college to work on a mayoral campaign. After doing his work, he enjoyed the city so much that he stayed. Now, as an independent contractor in business intelligence services, Crammer wants to bring his “unique perspective to the challenges facing the city,” which includes a “fresh outlook” to help define the city’s future.

He described his campaign, It’s Time To Define, in a statement below:

The Jesse Crammer for Mayor campaign will focus on fostering the unique identity of Fort

Wayne by highlighting the city’s history, culture, and resources. Crammer believes that by

creating a clear sense of identity, Fort Wayne can attract new residents and businesses, and

build a stronger sense of community.