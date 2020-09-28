Free ride program available for people with disabilities for early voting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Disabilities Advocacy Coalition (NEIDAC) for the announced Monday that the Community Transportation Network (CTN) and The League are partnering to provide free accessible transportation to people with disabilities who want to participate in the in-person early voting for the 2020 election.

The rides will be provided by CTN on Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 for early voting at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the press release said.

Anyone with a disability who is registered to vote in Allen County can contact The League at 260-441-0551 to reserve a ride for themselves and one additional person. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 8. Space is limited and anyone interested is asked to make reservations early. Covid-19 precautions will be enforced.

After the reservation period is closed, CTN will schedule the routes and confirm the pickup information with the riders.