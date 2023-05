FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier emerged victorious during Tuesday’s primary election to determine the Republican nominee for Fort Wayne mayor.

Didier squared off against fellow Councilman Jason Arp, food truck vendor Eddie Ribel, and Jesse Crammer, who had pulled out of the race after it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.

With Tuesday’s victory, Didier will face current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in the general election.